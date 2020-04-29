Coronavirus in US: Illinois, Indiana residents leaving homes more than before, cell phone data shows

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New cell phone location data shows people across Illinois and Indiana are starting to leave their homes more than before.
Our data team obtained cell phone location information analyzed by the data company SafeGraph. It shows the number of people remaining indoors all day crept down over the course of last week. In Illinois, 42% of phones analysed did not leave the house on April 24th, down from 46% the week before.
Illinois vs Indiana
Safegraph compiles their data by anonymously tracking how many phones stayed at home all day. Indiana saw a slightly larger drop than Illinois. 36% of phones analyzed did not leave the house on April 24th, close to 5% less than the week before.
Some Chicago neighborhoods saw larger increases in movement. In Uptown the share of people staying home fell from nearly 30% to about 22%. In West Humboldt Park it dropped from 25% to 19%. Bronzeville saw a larger drop, from 45% to about 21% of people staying home all day.
Neighborhood slopes
