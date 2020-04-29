coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus in US: Illinois, Indiana residents leaving homes more than before, cell phone data shows

A woman uses her cellphone in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New cell phone location data shows people across Illinois and Indiana are starting to leave their homes more than before.

RELATED: Cell phone data shows Cook County travel plummets after stay-at-home order

Our data team obtained cell phone location information analyzed by the data company SafeGraph. It shows the number of people remaining indoors all day crept down over the course of last week. In Illinois, 42% of phones analysed did not leave the house on April 24th, down from 46% the week before.

Illinois vs Indiana


Safegraph compiles their data by anonymously tracking how many phones stayed at home all day. Indiana saw a slightly larger drop than Illinois. 36% of phones analyzed did not leave the house on April 24th, close to 5% less than the week before.

Some Chicago neighborhoods saw larger increases in movement. In Uptown the share of people staying home fell from nearly 30% to about 22%. In West Humboldt Park it dropped from 25% to 19%. Bronzeville saw a larger drop, from 45% to about 21% of people staying home all day.

Neighborhood slopes
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscook countysocial distancingcoronaviruscoronavirus chicago
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Cell phone data shows Chicagoans are, in fact, staying home during pandemic
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
2nd lawmaker files stay-at-home lawsuit as IL COVID-19 cases surpass 50K
Renters, homeowners get help from Lightfoot's housing solidarity pledge
Chicago bakery owner closes shop, returns as ICU nurse
What does Illinois' new face mask order mean?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd lawmaker files stay-at-home lawsuit as IL COVID-19 cases surpass 50K
Renters, homeowners get help from Lightfoot's housing solidarity pledge
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
1 in custody after Edens Expressway standoff
Trump says he won't extend social distancing guidelines
Property tax relief may be on the way for Cook County
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain continues, becoming windy
Show More
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
105-year-old Spanish flu survivor follow the rules to survive COVID-19
Chicago bakery owner closes shop, returns as ICU nurse
What to know about Illinois' 50,355 COVID-19 cases
Chicagoans worry over COVID-19 affecting food supply
More TOP STORIES News