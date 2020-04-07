Coronavirus symptoms vs seasonal allergies: How to tell the difference between allergies, COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Spring is here, and with warmer weather comes allergy season, including symptoms that often overlap with the coronavirus. And with climate change, experts say we are seeing a squeezing of the seasons, leading to more allergy attacks.So how do you tell the difference?"The main difference between allergies, environmental allergies, and COVID-19 is fevers and body aches," said Dr. Alex Thomas, an asthma and allergy specialist.Dr. Thomas has been using telehealth and even comics he illustrates to help patients distinguish between what they normally experience and COVID-19.A long and wet, if not particularly cold, winter has set up a particularly nasty 2020 allergy season, he said.The allergy symptoms that overlap with COVID-19 are nasal congestion, cough, runny nose and sore throat."The main difference that people should remember is with fevers," Thomas said. "That is something you would only really see with a viral infection such as COVID-19. Even though the term is 'hay fever,' you would not get a fever with environmental allergies."For allergy sufferers, Thomas said to think about what you have experienced before, especially if you have asthma."Asthma is a chronic lung disease and that also increases the risk of severe complications with COVID-19," he said. "Specifically with asthma, if a patient is needing their rescue inhaler more than two times a week for acute symptoms, that is a red flag."There have been other reports of increased sinus congestion, headaches and a loss of the sense of smell showing up with both allergies and COVID-19. The answer is more detective work."If you have typical allergies, you will not get a fever, you will not feel those kinds of body aches you do with a viral infection such as the flu or COVID-19," said Thomas.