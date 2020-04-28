cook county jail

Illinois coronavirus update: Judge orders more social distancing at Cook County Jail

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A federal judge has ruled COVID-19 safety changes at the Cook County Jail must remain in place while new social distancing is ordered to keep detainees and jail personnel safe.

The Cook County Jail is one of worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the nation, with hundreds of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the past month. So far, six detainees and one correctional officer have died from the virus.

In an ongoing civil rights lawsuit, U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kennelly entered a preliminary injunction Monday that reinforces previous jail safety changes, including mandated social distancing on intake and sanitation procedures.

The ruling also significantly limits the use of double-inmate cells and group detainee housing and mandates prompt testing for all detainees with COVID-19 symptoms or exposure.

"It seems unlikely this court is going to order the mass release of prisoners. What is clear the judge is saying he's gonna give these measures time to take effect," ABC7 Legal Analyst Gil Soffer said.

In a statement, Cook County Sheriff's officials said the ruling "essentially ordered the Sheriff's Office to continue measures we put in place prior to the filing of this lawsuit, including formalizing the social distance planning that is underway."

"The most important thing to be aware of - and something this court is clearly aware of - is the law does not require you eliminate the risk," Soffer said. "The law requires that you take reasonable steps to contain the risk, given all the circumstances of operating a jail."

The judge also declined to order the detainee releases on home confinement, instead focusing on safety and hygiene measures to reduce transmission.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscook countycoronavirus deathscook county jailcoronaviruscook county sheriff
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COOK COUNTY JAIL
Before Cook County Jail prisoner died of COVID, wife says she called 132 times for help
Cook County Jail officers sue for overtime spent sanitizing for COVID-19
Young attorney springs prisoners in COVID-19 scare at Cook County Jail
2 more Cook County Jail detainees die after testing positive for COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge rules in favor of lawmaker who sued over Illinois' stay-at-home order
What does Illinois' new face mask order mean?
Family: St. Charles Smithfield Foods worker dies from COVID-19
Nurse dies after contracting COVID-19
Many seniors, veterans still waiting on stimulus checks
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Family works to keep small business running through coronavirus pandemic
Show More
Thousands of Illinois nursing home workers set strike date
Chicago AccuWeather: Evening showers, patchy fog overnight
Some graduating high school seniors will still be able to walk across the stage next week
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin tops 6K COVID-19 cases, with 281 deaths
What to know about Illinois' 45,883 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News