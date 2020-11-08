Health & Fitness

Dr. Chris Colbert shares how how people can stay safe, healthy during holiday season

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holidays are upon us, but as COVID-19 cases hit record levels in this week, families should remain vigilant when making holiday plans.

Dr. Chris Colbert from the Emergency Medicine Residency Program at UIC discussed how people can stay safe and healthy while enjoying the holiday season.

RELATED: COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest, most dangerous things to do this holiday season

College students returning home from school for Thanksgiving should still wear face masks at home when around anyone who could be high-risk, Dr. Chris Colbert advised.

Quarantine college students when they come home, Colbert said.

"When they come home, they should stay at home," he said.

Avoid "house-hopping" to visit multiple families, Colbert said.

"You ideally want to keep this holiday season within the immediate family," Colbert said.

Colbert said to avoid gathering in one room as much as possible.

RELATED: Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
