Restaurants close indoor dining across state due to Illinois COVID-19 restrictions; many worry how they can stay open

Lawsuits in McHenry, DuPage counties challenging Gov. JB Pritzker's emergency powers rejected
By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Surging COVID-19 cases across the state caused Gov. JB Pritzker to impose nearly statewide restrictions affecting bars and restaurants in recent days, and those in the industry worry if they can survive the shutdowns.

Indoor dining has been prohibited throughout much of the state. The closures began in Chicago Friday and go into effect Saturday in Lake and McHenry counties. The western suburbs are already facing the restrictions, and downstate Illinois is also affected, due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Restaurant industry leaders are warning of mass layoffs unless Pritzker relaxes those mitigation strategies.

The Illinois Restaurant Association has previously supported the governor on restrictions, but is now standing against the state, supporting lawsuits filed by Illinois restaurants.

Dozens of McHenry County restaurants filed a lawsuit, challenging Pritzker's emergency powers, but a judge's order Friday sided with the governor.

A judge also rejected a lawsuit filed by a DuPage County restaurant owner.

As of now, the new restaurant and bar restrictions are only meant to last a few weeks. But some fear they will last much longer, becoming a death sentence for many Illinois restaurants.

The governor's order says, in designated regions, all restaurants and bars must stop indoor service. Outdoor service must stop at 11 p.m.

With the weather getting colder, outdoor dining is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain, and the Illinois restaurant association fears a prolonged shutdown of indoor service could cost over 120,000 jobs.

Chicago Mayor Lori got emotional Friday morning when talking about restaurants' survival during the COVID-19 pandemic.



But the governor is digging in on his decision, saying restaurants and bars have the potential to rapidly spread COVID-19.

"We are getting into territory that most of these hospitals had never seen before," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. "We do predict that there could be shortages in as short as two to four weeks."

Bu the restaurant industry feels singled out in the governor's new restrictions, arguing that it has safety measures in place to ensure dining in a restaurant will not be riskier than going to other businesses.

"Restaurants are in complete crisis," said Sam Toia, with the Illinois Restaurant Association. "They are scrambling to find solutions and are having painful conversations with their dedicated team members, many who they will no longer be able to employ this winter."

The Illinois Restaurant Association estimates that at least a fifth of the state's restaurants won't survive if shutdowns last for six months.

The industry is also calling for federal aid, like the airline industry has received. But so far, Democrats and Republicans have failed to agree on the terms of more stimulus.
