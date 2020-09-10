coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID 19 Today: IL reports 1,953 new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 1,953 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday along with 28additional deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 255,643 with 8,242 deaths, the IDPH reported.

The preliminary seven-day positivity rate from September 3-9 is 3.7%. The rate is the lowest since July 26 and the first time it has gone below 4% since August 5.

Within the past 24 hours, the state has processed 48,982 specimens for a total of 4,575,721.

As of Wednesday night, 1,609 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 346 patients in the ICU and 141 patients on ventilators.

The 28 additional COVID-19 deaths include:

-Adams County: 1 male 90s
-Christian County: 1 female 50s
-Cook County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s
-Edgar County: 1 male 80s
- Ford County: 1 male 80s

-Henry County: 1 male 70s
-Jersey County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
-Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
-Lake County: 1 male 70s
-Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
-McLean County; 1 male 70s
-Montgomery County: 1 female 70s
-Randolph County: 1 female 50s
-Rock Island County: 1 female 80s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 40s
- Shelby County: 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
-Winnebago County: 1 male 60s
-Woodford County: 1 male 80s

Governor JB Pritzker will give an update on the state's COVID-19 response Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, Governor Pritzker announced $16.6 million federal money to expand job opportunities for people unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even when times are hard - especially when times are hard - we have to invest in the things that lift up our communities - and we gather today to celebrate another such effort. I'm proud to announce that a $16.6 million investment to expand job opportunities for Illinoisans who have become unemployed in the COVID-19 pandemic - to place, train and hire nearly 1,300 people for an array of jobs in Rockford and across the state," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This federal funding - made possible by the Department of Labor's Emergency Recovery and Disaster Recovery Grant programs - will help us address a goal for reinvigorating our economy that is two-fold - returning more of our residents to the job while simultaneously addressing new economic demands brought on by COVID-19."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislabor daycoronavirus testingjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Family-run plastics manufacturing company now hiring in NW suburbs
Illinois reports 1,337 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
Illinois reports 1,392 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths
CEOs pledge safety for coronavirus vaccines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hostage situation draws SWAT response in South Loop
USPS mail carrier critically hurt in Burnside shooting
Orland Hills police chief fired for social media post
GOP's stimulus bill fails in Senate vote
VIDEO: Burglars smash into jewelry store as series of break-ins reported on NW Side
Driver shot, carjacked while driving on I-57: ISP
Chicago police more likely to stop Black drivers without citing them, data reveals
Show More
Boy dies after table falls at Oak Brook wedding reception: police
Diana Rigg, 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' star, dies
UW-Madison moves to online classes amid rising COVID-19 cases
Before & after: Drone shows transition to fire-orange skies in SF
Man shot in the eye by paintball in South Loop: police
More TOP STORIES News