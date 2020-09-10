Illinois COVID 19 Today: IL reports 1,953 new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 1,953 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday along with 28additional deaths.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 255,643 with 8,242 deaths, the IDPH reported.The preliminary seven-day positivity rate from September 3-9 is 3.7%. The rate is the lowest since July 26 and the first time it has gone below 4% since August 5.Within the past 24 hours, the state has processed 48,982 specimens for a total of 4,575,721.As of Wednesday night, 1,609 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 346 patients in the ICU and 141 patients on ventilators.The 28 additional COVID-19 deaths include:-Adams County: 1 male 90s-Christian County: 1 female 50s-Cook County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s-Edgar County: 1 male 80s- Ford County: 1 male 80s-Henry County: 1 male 70s-Jersey County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s-Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s-Lake County: 1 male 70s-Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s-McLean County; 1 male 70s-Montgomery County: 1 female 70s-Randolph County: 1 female 50s-Rock Island County: 1 female 80s- Sangamon County: 1 male 40s- Shelby County: 1 male 90s- Will County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s-Winnebago County: 1 male 60s-Woodford County: 1 male 80sGovernor JB Pritzker will give an update on the state's COVID-19 response Thursday.Earlier Thursday, Governor Pritzker announced $16.6 million federal money to expand job opportunities for people unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic."Even when times are hard - especially when times are hard - we have to invest in the things that lift up our communities - and we gather today to celebrate another such effort. I'm proud to announce that a $16.6 million investment to expand job opportunities for Illinoisans who have become unemployed in the COVID-19 pandemic - to place, train and hire nearly 1,300 people for an array of jobs in Rockford and across the state," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This federal funding - made possible by the Department of Labor's Emergency Recovery and Disaster Recovery Grant programs - will help us address a goal for reinvigorating our economy that is two-fold - returning more of our residents to the job while simultaneously addressing new economic demands brought on by COVID-19."