Illinois COVID 19: IL reports 1,466 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths as Gov. Pritzker warns of budget cuts

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 1,466 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths Tuesday as Governor JB Pritzker warned of budget cuts due to COVID-19 if the state does not get federal help.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 264,210 with 8,332 deaths, the IDPH reported.

The preliminary seven-day positivity rate from September 8 - September 14 is 3.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, the state has processed 39,031 specimens for a total of 4,810,827.

As of Monday night, 1,584 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 373 patients in the ICU and 144 patients on ventilators.

Governor JB Pritzker warned that if the state does not get federal assistance, there will be budget cuts.

The governor said he has sent notice to all cabinet directors to prepare for the possibility of cuts of at least 5% for the current fiscal year as well was to submit a potential fiscal year 2022 spending outlay with a reduction in appropriations of 10%.

"For everyone and anyone who got into public service who actually wants to serve the public, this is a nightmare scenario because at the end of the day, this isn't just about local governments or state government in Illinois, this is about support for local and state governments across the nation. This is about support for our nation's economic recovery that only the federal government can provide," Pritzker said.

The comments on the state budget came at a press conference announcing a new round of Business Interruption Grants.

Governor Pritzker said the state would be taking applications for the second round of grants worth a total of $220 million next week.

Pritzker said this amount is four times larger than the first round, which focused on businesses that faced significant shutdowns like gyms and personal care services. The governor said this round would be open for all small businesses, including an emphasis on movie theaters and performing arts centers.
