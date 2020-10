Illinois COVID-19: Mitigation restrictions announced for suburban Cook County; IL reports 4,729 coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

Bars:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois officials announced new COVID-19 restrictions will be imposed for suburban Cook County due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.Officials announced that the restrictions, which include a ban on indoor restaurant service, will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday for Region 10, which is suburban Cook County, as well as Region 4, the Metro East region near St. Louis.The announcement comes after Illinois public health officials announced 4,729 new cases of COVID-19, along with 17 additional deaths Monday. Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 57,264 specimens for a total of 7,326,216. The seven-day positivity rate from Oct. 19 - 25 is 6.3%, the highest the rate has been since June 2.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 378,985 , with 9,522 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.The suburban Cook County region has seen eight straight days of increases in test positivity and seven days of increased hospital admissions, triggering the mitigation restrictions. The restrictions do not apply to the city of Chicago."Over the weekend, two more regions - Region 4, Metro East, as well as Region 10, Suburban Cook County - triggered our metrics for additional mitigations, meaning that, starting Wednesday, 6 of our 11 regions will be operating under our resurgence framework," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Much like the four areas already operating under Tier One or Tier Two of the plan - Northwestern Illinois, Southern Illinois, and Will, Kankakee, DuPage and Kane Counties - Region 4 triggered our 8 percent positivity average threshold, the second time it has done so since mid-summer. Region 10, on the other hand, is the first region in Illinois to earn additional mitigations not because of its positivity rate alone, but because its positivity rate and its COVID-related hospitalizations have both seen a sustained increase over the last 10 days.""We are seeing test positivity across the state increase, but for Region 10, Suburban Cook County, we are also seeing a steady increase in hospitalizations for COVID-like illness," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "At the beginning of the pandemic, we were concerned about overwhelming our hospitals and we must take action now to prevent that possibility. We are entering flu season and our hospitals are facing both COVID-19 and flu admissions. The same things that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 will help prevent the spread of flu. Please, wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear your mask. And make sure to get your flu shot."The restrictions, which do not apply to schools, are:-No indoor service-All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.-All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside-No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)-Tables should be 6 feet apart-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting-No dancing or standing indoors-Reservations required for each party-No seating of multiple parties at one table-No indoor dining or bar service-All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.-Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting-Reservations required for each party-No seating of multiple parties at one table-Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity-No party buses-Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicableAs of Sunday night, 2,638 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 589 in the ICU and 238 on ventilators.The deaths reported Monday include:-Adams County: 1 female 80s- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 80s, 2 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Lake County: 1 female 90s- Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90sMayor Lightfoot addressed the growing problem at a news conference Monday morning."But the rate we're seeing now we're seeing all over country that's why we have to lean in to what we know mask wearing, social distancing, limiting people in contact with on a daily basis," Lightfoot said.As hospitals across the state report an uptick in COVID cases, more regions could face a series of mandated restrictions. Those include a business curfew and a ban on indoor service.Mayor Lightfoot pointed to Chicago's location as the Midwest sees growing positivity rates."We're surrounded by a number of states that have not imposed the kinds of restrictions Illinois has," Mayor Lightfoot said. "Wisconsin is one. Indiana has abandoned all restrictions and not surprisingly we're seeing COVID cases go up>"Data from the COVID-19 tracking project shows that nationwide, in cases where race is known, black people -- are dying at 2.3 times the rate of white people - making up 21% of fatalities - despite accounting for 12.7% of the population.While less than 1% of America's population live in long-term facilities, like nursing homes, they make up 41% of COVID 19 deaths.Right now, Chicago is focused on making sure residents mask up."I understand people feeling COVID fatigue but it's not time to let up have to be even more diligent," Mayor Lightfoot said.Mitigation restrictions are also in place for Region 7, comprised of DuPage and Kane counties, Region 8, with Kankakee and Will counties, as well as Region 1, which includes Rockford, and Region 5 in southern illinois.