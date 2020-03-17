Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: Illinois schools closed with 105 COVID-19 cases in IL; Chicago Public Schools offering free meals

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday marks the first day of canceled classes for public and private schools across Illinois due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will not be back in class until at least March 30 after Governor JB Pritzker ordered schools across the state to shut down to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus Illinois Update: What to know about 105 COVID-19 cases, Chicago area effects

Chicago Public Schools students were given the option of being sent with a learning packet at CPS Headquarters or picking one up from their local school.

The closures are putting pressure on parents, with many working from home, to try and double up as teachers.

RELATED: Kids in coronavirus quarantine: How to keep children comfortable, entertained

"I'm not a special-Ed teacher and that's a whole 'nother level of instruction and understanding of a child," said CPS parent Anne Chalesle.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said schools all will be thoroughly cleaned. Although there have been a small number of coronavirus cases related to schools, investigations will continue if a member of a school community tests positive while schools are closed.

RELATED: Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world


While schools are closed, CPS will still feed students that need meals everyday. It's a grab-and-go option, that is set up to limit interaction.

"We set this up, so it is grab and go so that will limit interaction and touching between individuals picking and those who prepared the food," CPS CEO Dr. Janet Jackson said.

100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
EMBED More News Videos

Did you know these tips when it comes to hand washing and buying the right products to prevent sickness?



Families can collect three days' worth of meals per child for as long as this safety shutdown continues. Parents can call 773-553-KIDS or email familyservices@cps.edu for questions.

Eighteen Chicago Parks will have special programs from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for children who need a place to go. Programs will be capped at 50 people. Parents need to register their child online or in person.

RELATED: How 'social distancing' slows spread of coronavirus?

A full listing of locations is available at www.chicagoparkdistrict.com.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoloophealthillnessoutbreakjb pritzkercoronavirusfree foodschool closingschicago public schoolscpsillinoisschool lunchschool closures
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
What to know about Illinois' 110K COVID-19 cases
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News