Coronavirus

Can you catch the coronavirus from cash?

By
PHILADELPHIA -- As officials work to contain the coronavirus, some are wondering, "Can you catch COVID-19 from handling cash?"

When you stop to think about it there are many, many hands and places that cash comes in contact with on a daily basis. And yes, the experts tell us what some of us might expect, diseases and viruses such as COVID-19 can be transmittable through, fomites: surfaces that have been handled by an infected person.

"Viruses will survive and there are viruses, in general, survive on surfaces different amounts of time," said Dr. Jonathan Stallkamp of Main Line Health.

And that would include a porous surface, such as cash.

RELATED: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Correspondent Zachary Kiesch reports on how to prepare and protect yourself from the coronavirus.



"No I was not aware of that," said Esmeralda Jean Baptiste of Southwest Philadelphia.

"I mean it's already got me paranoid out here. I'm in here getting hand sanitizers and bleach, but I don't know maybe I gotta wear gloves, plastic gloves," said Sheree Marshall of West Philadelphia.

"Just makes me wanna use a debit card or credit card," said Mark Wheeler of Upper Darby.

It is why medical experts are urging people to take precautions.

"Money is always a concern. Hand washing is the most important thing after you handle money. Wash your hands," said Dr. Stallkamp.

"I say definitely tell people to wash their hands a lot, use hand sanitizer whenever you can, cover your mouth," said Vincent Anderson of West Philadelphia.

Of course, being cash-free won't work for everyone. Not everyone has a bank account, so some people need to pay with cash. The advice then is this: no matter what, if you've touched something, don't touch your face, eyes, nose or mouth, and wash your hands.

RELATED: Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

COVID-19 stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019, which was when the first cases were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseypennsylvaniadelawarecoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
What to know about Illinois' 110K COVID-19 cases
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News