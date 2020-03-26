Coronavirus

Coronavirus impact: Peeps temporarily halts production amid COVID-19 crisis

This is an undated generic image Peeps marshmallow chicks. (KGO-TV)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Peeps, the iconic Easter shaped marshmallows, has temporarily halted production at their two factories in Pennsylvania due to the novel coronavirus crisis.

Just Born Quality Confections, the candy maker that produces Peeps, Mike and Ike, and Hot Tamales released a statement on its website announcing production suspension at their Bethlehem and Philadelphia locations.

"In response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation, we are temporarily suspending production at our facilities in Bethlehem and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, effective no later than March 25 at 6:30 a.m. through at least April 7, 2020."

RELATED: Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter amid coronavirus outbreak

The Peeps and Company store in Center Valley, Pennsylvania will also be closed through at least April 7, the website says.

The company says they have already shopped its Easter supply of peeps to retailers, but warned there could be a shortage on some items.

"All of our Peeps have been produced and shipped to retailers for this upcoming Easter season. We do have inventory of Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales and Goldenberg's Peanut Chews for the short term but may experience out of stocks on several individual items. We will continue to work with our retail partners to ensure that the fans of our brands can continue to enjoy them during this challenging time."

RELATED: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak

The company says all associates will continue to be paid during the closure and they are using the opportunity to further clean and sanitize all production and office facilities.

WATCH: 'It's not Easter without Peeps there' Here's how Peeps are made


Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkpennsylvaniacoronaviruscandyeaster
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus cancellations: Scripps Spelling Bee, San Diego ComicCon canceled
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News