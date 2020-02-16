Health & Fitness

Novel coronavirus: Chicago couple who tested positive for virus released from isolation

By
CHICAGO -- A Chicago woman and her husband, who became the United States' first person-to-person transmission of the new virus from China, have been released from home isolation, health officials said Saturday.

The couple was released from a suburban Chicago hospital on Feb. 7 and remained in home isolation until Friday, according to a statement from the city's Department of Public Health.

RELATED: Coronavirus: It's safe to shop, eat in Chicago's Chinatown, local and state health officials say

"We believe both patients can now safely return to their regular activities, including work, without restrictions," Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the health department, said in the statement. "They have now had multiple rounds of negative testing for the virus and are clinically well. They do not need to wear masks, and neither does anyone interacting with them. They have been cleared."

What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China
EMBED More News Videos

Health officials all over the world are warning about the spread of a deadly strain of coronavirus. But what exactly is it?



The couple's identities have not been released. The statement issued Saturday by health officials said no further information will be shared about them.

The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it. The outbreak has infected more than 69,000 people globally.

RELATED: Illinois becomes first to conduct in-state testing for deadly novel coronavirus, first group of quarantined Americans released

The woman, who is in her 60s, traveled to the central China city of Wuhan in January and began feeling ill several days after returning.

She was confirmed as the first Illinois case of the novel coronavirus on Jan. 24. Her husband, who is also in his 60s, was confirmed on Jan. 30 as the first person-to-person transmission of the virus in the U.S.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoischicagohoffman estatescdccoronaviruscenters for disease controlvirus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News