Couple gets married at City Hall amid COVID-19 disruption

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Coronavirus disrupted wedding plans for one Chicago area couple, so they improvised quickly.Fenis and Christina Akinola's original wedding date was set for March 28.As the COVID-19 pandemic develops, many of their 150 guests - who live out of town - had to back out from attending.With much of the city's operations closing down, they decided to get married at City Hall with a smaller group of family and friends.The Akinolas said they planned to go to Florida for their honeymoon.