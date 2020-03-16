Community & Events

Couple gets married at City Hall amid COVID-19 disruption

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Coronavirus disrupted wedding plans for one Chicago area couple, so they improvised quickly.

Fenis and Christina Akinola's original wedding date was set for March 28.

As the COVID-19 pandemic develops, many of their 150 guests - who live out of town - had to back out from attending.

RELATED: Coronavirus Chicago Update: Closings amid COVID-19 outbreak

With much of the city's operations closing down, they decided to get married at City Hall with a smaller group of family and friends.

The Akinolas said they planned to go to Florida for their honeymoon.
