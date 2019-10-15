Counterfeit vaping pods seized from Indiana store

CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (WLS) -- Several boxes of fake vaping pods and starter kits were seized Monday from a store in Indiana after a two-month investigation.

Indiana State Excise Police officers executed a search warrant last Friday at Zip Food Store in Cedar Lake after a customer complaint.

"Recently, vaping-related illnesses are on the rise nationwide. The hazards associated with counterfeit vaping products are a serious public health and safety matter," said Indiana State Excise Police Superintendent Matt Strittmatter.

Police said the customer believed the product they purchased were fake because "the package, pods and liquid contained inside were all obviously different than the Juul Brand product."

Through their investigation, police confirmed the store was selling counterfeit mango flavored vaping products. They confiscated nine boxes of counterfeit Juul pods and starter kits.

Police also confiscated numerous invoices in hopes of determining the source of the counterfeit pods.

"The business was cited administratively against the tobacco sales certificate for public nuisance, failing to maintain invoices and for obtaining e-liquid from an unauthorized source," ISEP said in a statement.

The case is being turned over to the Lake County prosecutor's office for review.

Police are also investigating additional complaints against other locations for allegedly selling counterfeit vaping juice.

To report potential counterfeit e-liquid products, contact the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission at 317-232-2452 or by filing a complaint here.
