Country Club Bar security guard wounded in Lakeview shooting; fundraiser planned

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A community is rallying around the Wrigleyville security guard who was shot and badly injured last week in the Lakeview neighborhood. Chicago police later shot and killed the alleged gunman in a standoff.

Robert Glover remains hospitalized as he continues to recover. The 33-year-old security guard was shot 6 times, taking four bullets to his back, one to his hip and a graze wound on his neck.

Glover, known as "Big Rob," runs security at the Country Club Bar in Wrigleyville.

"He's a big tough guy but he's really just a teddy bear at heart," said Thomas Howland, the general manager of the Country Club Bar.

When Rob got off work early Sunday morning, he stopped by a late-night bar called Tai's til 4. Police said there was an argument outside of the bar in the 3600-block of North Ashland, when investigators say a man pulled out a gun.

"As he was leaving a guy came out and started shooting," Howland said.

The gunman ran off and later got into a standoff with Chicago police. A CPD officer shot and killed him during the armed confrontation.

"There was no rhyme or reason to it," Howland said.

As Big Rob recovers from emergency surgery, he is keeping a positive outlook and his same old smile.

"He was able to wake up Monday, he was in great spirits considering everything that happened," Howland said. "He was like, 'Man, I did not think I was going to make it, but I am so happy I am here."

Howland said Big Rob is like family, and to know him is to love him.

"Regulars that come in, he knows their names, stories," Howland said. "He is great."

The bar is working to raise money to help with Big Rob's medical expenses, with thousands of dollars raised so far.

"We do not know what his medical bills are going to be. We are just trying to raise as much money as possible," Howland said.

Doctors were not able to remove one bullet, which is still in his back. His family said he is working on walking and should be okay.

A fundraiser is next Sunday in Wrigleyville at the Country Club bar. The bar opens at 12 p.m. and closes at 2 a.m. All of the money they make all day, including tips, will be donated to Rob and his recovery.
