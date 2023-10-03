Country stars celebrate the music teachers that shaped them

Country music stars recall the most impactful teachers and the lessons they learned along the way.

LOS ANGELES -- Recently, the CMA Foundation recognized 30 music teachers from around the country for their outstanding achievements as educators who have made lasting impacts on their students.

As 2023 Music Teachers of Excellence honorees, these teachers were recognized in Nashville, Tennessee with a red carpet, a dinner and a $5,000 grant.

They were also accompanied by country music stars including Adam Doleac, Alana Springsteen, Alex Hall, Canaan Smith, Charlie Worsham, Fillmore, Frank Ray, Ian Munsick, Kameron Marlowe, Lady A's Dave Haywood, Lily Rose, Lindsay Ell, Madeline Edwards, Priscilla Block, Tigirlily Gold, Travis Denning and Tyler Rich.

On The Red Carpet had a chance to interview these artists about the impact of their own music teachers growing up.

Charlie Worsham, who is nominated for the CMA Awards' Musician of the Year category said, "There's that saying that if you change a ship's course about one or two degrees, it doesn't seem like a big deal, but a thousand nautical miles down the water, it does make a big difference. And every child that has a guitar or a piano, some instrument, and a teacher to cheer them on, their life changes by that one or two degree difference, and it does make a huge impact down the road."

"My music teacher in high school was a big influence of mine, just because he started a class for me called 'Rock Band.' He loved that I wanted to sing and loved that I wanted to perform live. So, he started a class that basically brought a bunch of kids in to learn how to play instruments in a live music setting. So, I take a lot of that at heart today." Kameron Marlowe recalled.

The CMA Foundation is an integral part of the country music community and the betterment of music education across the country. With a large portion of the Foundation's funds coming from CMA Fest, an annual festival of country music's biggest names, it is evident that music is an invaluable tool in bringing the community together and expanding young minds.

Tune in November 8 at 8p/7c on ABC to watch "The 57th Annual CMA Awards."

To learn more about the CMA Foundation, or to nominate a teacher for the 2024 Music Teachers of Excellence awards, visit here.