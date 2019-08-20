u.s. & world

French couple could face jail time for taking sand from Sardinia beach

ROME -- A French couple faces up to six years in jail for taking around 40 kg of white sand from a beach on the Italian island of Sardinia.

Italian finance police said Tuesday they discovered the sand from a Chia beach stashed in 14 plastic bottles in the couple's SUV during a check as it boarded a ferry Aug. 15 from Sardinia to France.

The couple told police they didn't know it was against the law to take the island's famed sand, which is protected as a public good. If found guilty, they face one to six years in jail for aggravated theft.

It's not clear when a trial may be held.

Italian finance police say the sand theft was one of the bigger revealed during a recent crackdown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beachestheftitalyu.s. & worldeurope
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Armed intruder reported on Louisiana State campus, officials say
New tool allows you to 'turn off' Facebook tracking, see data collected
US airlines expect record crowds over Labor Day weekend
Elton John slams criticism of Harry, Meghan over private jet use
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows Dolton officer in shootout with robbery suspects
Window washer dangling from River North high-rise rescued
Hearing held on Chicago's lawsuit against Jussie Smollett
9-year-old Mich. girl mauled to death by pit bulls
Records: Jeffrey Epstein signed will 2 days before suicide
Don't wash raw poultry, USDA study
Wauconda couple claims they were unfairly arrested, assaulted by police on Mexican vacation
Show More
MetroSouth Medical Center to close in September
George R.R. Martin's former Uptown apartment for sale
Chicago witness targeted by El Chapo cartel hustled to secure location
Shedd Aquarium reveals names of newest baby penguins
US airlines expect record crowds over Labor Day weekend
More TOP STORIES News