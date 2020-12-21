Lake County Sheriff's Office monitoring COVID-19 outbreak at county jail in Waukegan

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's office said it is closely monitoring a COVID-19 outbreak at the Lake County Jail in Waukegan.The outbreak was in a housing pod for inmates. At least 35 out of 53 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 after tests over the weekend.The sheriff's department said the cases are all asymptomatic. The inmates are in good condition and are receiving "exceptional care," the sheriff's department added.