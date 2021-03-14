our chicago

Our Chicago: COVID-19 pandemic's impact, vaccine inequity in Black, Hispanic, Native American communities

By Kay Cesinger

Our Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Over the last year, the COVID-19 pandemic had a disproportionate impact on people of color.

According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, Black, Native American and Hispanic people have died at three times the rate of white people.

When vaccines became available, numbers showed the inequities continued.

Ken Griffin, chief operating officer with Howard Brown Health, said mass vaccination events helps minority communities that also includes grassroots efforts.

WATCH: Our Chicago Part 1



EMBED More News Videos

Experts weighed in on mass vaccination sites and clinics for the COVID-19 pandemic.



This week, the City of Chicago launched an effort to prioritize people living on the south and west sides for appointments at the United Center mass vaccination site.

Theodia Gillespie, president and CEO of Quad County Urban League said better communication and working with organizations or churches to improve vaccination efforts.

WATCH: Our Chicago Part 2



EMBED More News Videos

Experts discusses vaccine equity when it comes to minority groups across Chicago.



Dolores Castaneda, an activist and research associate at the UIC School of Public Health, does not believe President Biden's plan for vaccination access to everyone by May 1 will not work. People find it intimidating to go outside of their community to get the vaccine, Castaneda said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagovaccinesour chicagonative americancoronavirus chicagocovid 19 vaccinehispanic
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OUR CHICAGO
Our Chicago: Impact of pandemic recession on working women
Our Chicago: Tax relief for Chicago homeowners
Can vitamin D reduce risks of COVID? Help find out
Our Chicago: A Conversation About Vaccine Efforts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in South Side mass shooting ID'd, multiple others wounded
Black & Powerful: MSI CEO Chevy Humphrey
Illinois is No. 1 in Midwest, could face Loyola-Chicago
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Chicago police officer shot, transported to hospital
Woman found dead with legs, arms tied on Near West Side
Some snow accumulation expected in Chicago-area Monday
Show More
Saints QB Drew Brees retires from NFL after 20 seasons
14-year-old arrested after missing 6-year-old IN girl found dead
70-million-year-old dinosaur fossil discovered sitting on nest of eggs
COVID-19 vaccines efforts improve for Austin neighborhood residents
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, breezy Sunday night
More TOP STORIES News