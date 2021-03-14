Our Chicago: COVID-19 pandemic's impact, vaccine inequity in Black, Hispanic, Native American communities

WATCH: Our Chicago Part 1

WATCH: Our Chicago Part 2

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Over the last year, the COVID-19 pandemic had a disproportionate impact on people of color.According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, Black, Native American and Hispanic people have died at three times the rate of white people.When vaccines became available, numbers showed the inequities continued.Ken Griffin, chief operating officer with Howard Brown Health, said mass vaccination events helps minority communities that also includes grassroots efforts.This week, the City of Chicago launched an effort to prioritize people living on the south and west sides for appointments at the United Center mass vaccination site.Theodia Gillespie, president and CEO of Quad County Urban League said better communication and working with organizations or churches to improve vaccination efforts.Dolores Castaneda, an activist and research associate at the UIC School of Public Health, does not believe President Biden's plan for vaccination access to everyone by May 1 will not work. People find it intimidating to go outside of their community to get the vaccine, Castaneda said.