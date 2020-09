24 Oak Park River Forest High School students test positive with COVID-19

EMBED >More News Videos "There is no teacher that hasn't been thinking about this all summer, no matter what district they are in."

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two dozen students from Oak Park and River Forest High School have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school's superintendent.Superintendent Dr. Joylynn Pruitt-Adams told students, staff and families in a letter that a significant number of those positive cases are believed to be linked to a large indoor gathering."Students, I implore you: Please stop engaging in risky behaviors. They put not just you and your families but our entire community at risk," Pruitt-Adams said.The 24 cases were diagnosed between August 15 and September 9, the letter stated.OPRF was one of the first Chicago-area districts to announce all remote learning for its 3,400 students, which began August 19.