Thanksgiving travel: Many still heading to Chicago airports despite COVID-19 warning from CDC

Dr. Citronberg on Oxford vaccine results

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8195792" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Robert Citronberg of Advocate Aurora Health discusses the trial results of the Astra-Zeneca/Oxford vaccine.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Despite warnings about COVID-19, Many Americans are still flying for the Thanksgiving holiday.Although the CDC is urging Americans not to travel, more than two million people passed through security checkpoints at airports across the country this weekend. That's the second-highest number of people to travel by air since the pandemic began.Doctor Anthony Fauci says that is a real concern."You see the clips on TV, people at airports, I mean those are the things we've got to realize are going to get us in even more trouble than we are in right no," said Dr. Fauci.The CDC says it's not just traveling but large family gatherings around the holiday, which, could spread the highly contagious virus.If you do travel, the CDC is reminding you to wear masks, use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing.