Education

Should your child repeat a grade amid COVID-19 learning challenges?

By Charly Edsitty
HOUSTON, Texas -- Students have endured countless changes and adjustments over the last several months, and there may be some warning signs that it's all starting to have a negative impact on grades and learning.

"Now is a time to do a heat check on everything," said Ibrahim Firat, Chief Educational Consultant at Firat Education. "Because most schools have either released or have already released the first grading period performance reports."

It's important to understand whether or not your child is actually struggling, and Firat has a tip.

"If your child is normally an 'A' or 'B' student, but you're seeing a letter grade or lower like a 'B' or 'C', that means there is some sort of misalignment," Firat said.

RELATED: Fort Bend ISD dad says kids' grades are falling due to virtual learning
EMBED More News Videos

Technology issues and distractions are just two reasons why a father of eight is asking the district to consider adjusting the grading scale during at-home learning.



He explains that there is a difference between struggling to get work done on time and struggling to learn the concepts.

"If the parent is worried about the student getting a grade, I would talk to a teacher or the counseling office," Firat advised. "But if the question is more on the learning side, I would go to the counseling office, the pediatrician and the psychologist, who can actually counsel you before making the decision."

A student will have to repeat a grade if they fail a class or if a parent chooses to have them repeat the grade.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO:
Thousands of Texans stopped learning during the pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

School districts in Texas lost contact with tens of thousands of students during the pandemic.


91-year-old professor's virtual teaching photo goes viral
EMBED More News Videos

Check this out! 91-year-old professor goes viral for a moment that so many people can relate to, now that so many of us are working from home.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonschoolcoronavirusonline learningcovid 19 pandemicstudentscovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19: IL reports over 10K new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
Man, 22, charged in shooting death of Chicago-born rapper King Von
World reacts to news of Alex Trebek's death
What's next for President Donald Trump?
IN reports 4,689 new COVID-19 cases
President-elect Joe Biden promotes unity, turns to transition
Show More
Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' host's most memorable moments
30 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Drive-thru flu shot clinic opens in Lincoln Park
Limit holiday gatherings to immediate family, doctor advises
Chicago reacts to apparent victory by Biden, Harris
More TOP STORIES News