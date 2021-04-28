covid-19 outbreak

Naperville warehouse failed to contain deadly COVID outbreak, OSHA says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- An OSHA investigation found that a Naperville company failed to contain a deadly COVID-19 outbreak last fall.

Several employees at Midwest Warehouse and Distribution System tested positive for the virus in late October after gathering in the breakroom for a luncheon, OSHA said. By November 9, 23 employees had tested positive, including one who died from complications of the virus.

OSHA investigators said the company failed to follow its own internally developed controls for coronavirus exposure and failed to take immediate steps to identify, inform, isolate and quarantine all potentially exposed employees.

OSHA has proposed a $12,000 penalty for what it called "one serious violation of the general duty clause," which is intended to give OSHA a means to address hazards for which there is no standard.
