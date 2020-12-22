Health & Fitness

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams visiting Chicago as Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams will visit St. Anthony Hospital on Chicago's West Side Tuesday morning..

Dr. Adams plans to talk to the hospital staff about it's vaccine roll-out plan. He will also have a chance to watch some health care workers get vaccinated here.

RELATED: Find your place in the vaccine line

His first stop is at St. Anthony's before heading to the Thompson Center for an afternoon press conference.

The hospital serves a predominantly African American and Latino patient population, those most greatly impacted by COVID-19.

His visit comes as a second line of defense is rolling into Chicago area hospitals.

The newly authorized Moderna vaccine is already on trucks. That will arrive as hospitals drain their first round of Pfizer doses on their most exposed staff members.

"We received total about 3k doses," said Dr. Richard Freeman, Loyola chief medical officer. "So we're about halfway through and hoping to get some more vaccines this week."

According to the governor's office, 174,000 of the Moderna doses will be in Illinois hospitals before Christmas.
