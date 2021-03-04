COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 Chicago: O'Hare airport vaccination site now available to transportation workers

Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be distributed at Hilton Chicago O'Hare Airport Hotel
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starting Thursday, transportation workers can get COVID-19 vaccinations near O'Hare airport.

A vaccination site at the Hilton Chicago O'Hare Airport Hotel will be open to all transit workers, and will administer over 2,000 vaccines per week.

First responders and security workers can get vaccinated Friday, and other employees will have a chance on Monday. All employees at O'Hare and Midway airports will be eligible, as well as the transportation workers and taxi and rideshare drivers.

RELATED: Wrigley Field could host mass vaccination site

Plus, both United and American airlines are setting up their own vaccination clinics for their employees. United will start with vaccinating employees 65 and older, or members of flight crews. American is opening up vaccinations to all employees, starting with those who interact with the public first.

Airline workers will get the new one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine beginning Thursday. Eligible employees will need to register and make an appointment to get their shot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoo'harecoronaviruscoronavirus chicagoo'hare airportcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Des Plaines, United Center vaccination sites open for appointments Thursday
2 mass vaccination sites open for appointments Thursday
J&J vaccine sent to United, American workers at O'Hare
Teachers struggle to find COVID vaccine as demand continues to eclipse supply
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Des Plaines, United Center vaccination sites open for appointments Thursday
Democrats tighten income limits for 3rd stimulus checks
How connecting your phone to your car could make personal info vulnerable
Scottsdale crash kills 2, seriously injures 5: CPD
Marengo gas station worker shot in armed robbery speaks out
A string of family deaths surround tragedy of Lori Vallow's children
Abortion concerns prompt archdiocese warning on J&J COVID vaccine
Show More
Lyft driver shot in attempted carjacking on West Side: police
Mercy Hospital enters deal that could keep it open
Police uncover 'possible plot' by militia to breach Capitol
Rep. Robin Kelly elected new head of Illinois Democratic Party
$35 bowl from yard sale turns out to be artifact worth up to $500K
More TOP STORIES News