Northbrook COVID-19 deaths scoreboard sign vandalized

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Northbrook sign tracking the number of COVID-19 deaths in America has been vandalized.Lee and Nancy Goodman built the COVID-19 deaths scoreboard to display how many Americans have died since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to remind everyone of their individual and community responsibility to prevent the spread of the virus.This is the 11th time the scoreboard has been vandalized. The graffiti was added just after a pro-Trump rally was held on the corner of Triangle Park where the scoreboard is displayed, village officials said.The vandalism included spray painted messages saying "We're Number 1" and the name of President Trump.The scoreboard was repainted over the weekend. More than 213,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.