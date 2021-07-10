COVID Chicago: Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority puts on COVID-19 vaccine clinic on far South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The nation's first Black sorority is working to make sure people in Chicago's Black community have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.There's an event Saturday, as some of Illinois' COVID numbers hit the highest point in more than a month.The test positivity rate is sitting at 1.7%.The state added another 645 new confirmed and probable cases, and eight more people have died.Members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, of which Vice President Kamala Harris is a member, are behind the far South Side event.The sorority said the health clinic is to support the Biden administration's effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations, especially in communities where vaccination rates are low."So we're providing vaccines, we're providing COVID testing, we're providing HIV testing because we know that all of these are necessary to help folk that have a depressed immune system to fight COVID-19," said Ora Douglass, Alpha Kappa Alpha chairman of international programs.The latest city data show just over 56% of Chicago residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and just over 50% are fully vaccinated.But you can see that percentage drops in Black and brown communities.African Americans are getting vaccinated at the lowest rate, with only 39% receiving their first doseSo people who stop by the event at 95th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue at Imani Village Saturday will have access to COVID vaccinations, COVID testing, HIV testing and mammograms.The sorority partnered with Walgreens and a nonprofit organization called CORE for this event.There are appointments already scheduled for shots and mammograms. All of it is free.Walk ups are welcome, and Saturday's event runs until 5 p.m.