COVID-19 vaccine

COVID Chicago: Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority puts on COVID-19 vaccine clinic on far South Side

Vice President Kamala Harris member of Alpha Kappa Alpha
By
EMBED <>More Videos

1st Black sorority puts on Chicago COVID vaccine clinic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The nation's first Black sorority is working to make sure people in Chicago's Black community have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

There's an event Saturday, as some of Illinois' COVID numbers hit the highest point in more than a month.

The test positivity rate is sitting at 1.7%.

The state added another 645 new confirmed and probable cases, and eight more people have died.

Members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, of which Vice President Kamala Harris is a member, are behind the far South Side event.

The sorority said the health clinic is to support the Biden administration's effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations, especially in communities where vaccination rates are low.

"So we're providing vaccines, we're providing COVID testing, we're providing HIV testing because we know that all of these are necessary to help folk that have a depressed immune system to fight COVID-19," said Ora Douglass, Alpha Kappa Alpha chairman of international programs.

SEE MORE: Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 645 cases, 8 deaths

The latest city data show just over 56% of Chicago residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and just over 50% are fully vaccinated.

But you can see that percentage drops in Black and brown communities.

African Americans are getting vaccinated at the lowest rate, with only 39% receiving their first dose

So people who stop by the event at 95th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue at Imani Village Saturday will have access to COVID vaccinations, COVID testing, HIV testing and mammograms.

The sorority partnered with Walgreens and a nonprofit organization called CORE for this event.

There are appointments already scheduled for shots and mammograms. All of it is free.

Walk ups are welcome, and Saturday's event runs until 5 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoroselandcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Illinois reports 645 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
Vaccinated teachers and students don't need masks, CDC says
Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose
Illinois vaccine lottery: 1st drawing Thurs. for those with COVID shot
TOP STORIES
Man killed in Chicago police shooting ID'd: CPD
Police issue alert for Mag Mile businesses after string of thefts
Cold weather virus in summer baffles doctors, worries parents
CPS students learn culinary skills through online cooking classes
VIDEO: MI National Cherry Festival ride almost tips over
GM truck recall: Side air bags can explode in Chevy, GMC pickups
Death toll rises to 86 at Florida condo collapse site
Show More
Jury awards veteran $41M from bar where bouncers paralyzed him
Son in wheelchair not allowed to cool off at Crown Fountain: family
Chicago Weather: Isolated showers Saturday
Bear pulls CA cyclist from tent, kills her in Montana
9 children injured in Englewood crash on South Side: CFD
More TOP STORIES News