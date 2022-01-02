Support small businesses like Lincoln Park Mexican restaurant, women-owned travel agency

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a shift in the workforce.When times get tough, people get an entrepreneurial spirit.According to the Census Bureau, more than 4.4 million new businesses were created in the U.S. during 2020. Economists speculate a combination of accessible technologies, home confinement and spare time may have been the catalyst.With the start of 2022, there's still an upward trend in entrepreneurship.Knowing how important getting support is for a new business, here's two new businesses that can use it in the new year., also known as TEC, has been a go-to spot for fresh authentic Mexican-fare in Chicago. They recently moved from Chicago Avenue in West Town to a new location at NEWCITY in Lincoln Park. Although they've been around for a while, relocating to a new area can be a challenge.Some of their popular dishes include fajitas, chicken enchiladas, burritos, carne asada, shrimp enchiladas and more. They've been voted a top spot for margaritas and burritos in Chicago.You can check TEC out at 1538 North Clybourn Ave. in the NEWCITY shopping and entertainment complex.Dreaming of a getaway? Well, 321 Travel can make your travel arrangements for you.It offers travel planning services and guidance and is a Black- and women-owned travel agency, founded by Ciara Mason Garrison. Mason Garrison is a military dependent who loves to explore different cultures through travel and decided to build an agency to help others travel with class on a budget.It provides flexible payment options and competitive rates, making your travel experience stress-free.Find them on, for more information.