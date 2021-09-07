coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,558 cases, 9 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,558 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine related deaths Tuesday.

There have been 1,550,375 total COVID cases, including 24,133 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug 31-Sept. 6 at 5.1%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 50,554 specimens for a total of 29,068,354 since the pandemic began.

As of Monday night, 2,333 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 551 patients were in the ICU and 300 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



A total of 14,086,690 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 23,613. On Monday, 11,849 vaccines were administered.

