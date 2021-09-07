Some Chicago Public Schools students face CPS remote learning after Labor Day weekend travel

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CPS students return from the long holiday weekend Tuesday, and there are special instructions for unvaccinated students who traveled out of the state.Unvaccinated students who traveled to a state on Chicago's travel advisory list, which is every state except for Vermont, should not return to class just yet.Instead, they must quarantine for seven days if they test negative for COVID, or 10 days if they don't get a test.It's not clear how this will all be enforced, but it could leave kids learning remotely for at least a week at home.CPD said those absences will be marked as excused.And starting on their second day of quarantine, impacted students will get access to take-home schoolwork.CPS has reported at least 39 students testing positive so far in the first week of school.The district is also testing 25% of its staff each week, and all staff will be offered a test at least once a month.As the delta variant surges, the district hopes all of these precautions help limit the spread of the virus.