Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,913 cases, 39 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Illinois falls below the "high" level of transmission benchmark to the "substantial" level of COVID-19 transmission category

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,913 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 39 related deaths Wednesday.

There have been 1,660,883 total COVID cases, including 25,327 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Oct. 6-12 is at 2.6 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 105,515 specimens for a total of 33,443,341 since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday night, 1,615 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 365 patients were in the ICU and 197 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 14,927,266 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 28,950.

According to the CDC, Illinois is now in the "substantial" level of COVID-19 transmission category. Illinois is now at 95 new cases per 100,000 people, just below the "high" level of transmission benchmark.

The CDC director has added frontline workers to the list of those eligible for booster shots, which also includes people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those 50 and above with chronic health care problems should get boosters 6 months after their first dose. The CDC said younger people with underlying health issues can decide for themselves.
With the CDC's recommendation, millions of Americans will now eligible for the booster shot, but the head of Pfizer said he believes there is enough supply to handle those people and those still awaiting their initial vaccination.
