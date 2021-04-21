Over 700 Naperville students under COVID-related quarantine last week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10401965" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Illinois State Board of Education has released updated COVID-19 safety guidelines for schools which they said reflects what they have learned about the virus.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Over 700 students from one west suburban school district were under COVID-related quarantines last week.The Naperville School District 203shows that a total of 707 District 203 students were quarantined the week of April 12. There were just over 350 students quarantined the week before that.Just two staff members were quarantined the week of April 12.Despite the increased count, the actual number of students to test positive for COVID last week was 25, which is 15 fewer than the previous week, district data said.A spokeswoman for the district said officials expect the number of students quarantined to decrease, blaming the increase on post-spring break. She also said positive COVID cases are self-reported.During the week of April 4 to 10, COVID-19 transmission in DuPage County was "substantial," according to the dashboard."Whenever a positive case is reported, the District collaborates with the DuPage County Health Department to promptly identify and monitor individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 positive individual(s) to prevent further spread within our school and community," the district said on its website.