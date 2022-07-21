coronavirus illinois

COVID Update: IL reports 6,636 new cases, 11 deaths; Cook County in 'high' transmission, CDC says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago doctors sound alarm on low vaccination rates among young kids

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 6,636 new COVID cases and 11 new deaths Thursday.

Cook County remains in the "high" category for COVID transmission. DuPage, Will, Lake, McHenry, Grundy, LaSalle, Boone, Winnebago and Ogle counties are also in the "high" transmission category. Kane, DeKalb and Kendall counties are in the "medium" category for COVID transmission.

IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,523,006 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,302 related deaths.

The Illinois Department of Health said the daily case rate per 100,000 people is at 35.4.

As of Wednesday night, 1,479 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 157 patients were in the ICU, and 49 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Health officials say 21% of hospital beds are available.

A total of 22,881,691 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 65.27% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 13,399.

