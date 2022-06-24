coronavirus illinois

COVID Update: IL reports 5,568 new cases, 22 new deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Cook County, Chicago moved to 'medium' COVID community level, health officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 5,568 new COVID cases and 22 new deaths Friday

IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,407,189 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 34,076 related deaths.

RELATED | Americans keep getting reinfected with COVID-19 as new variants emerge, data show

The Illinois Department of Health said the daily case rate per 100,000 people is at 33.4.

As of Thursday night, 1,099 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 114 patients were in the ICU, and 32 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Health officials say 22% of hospital beds are available.

A total of 22,604,803 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 69.25% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 8,727.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous, related report.

