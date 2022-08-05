COVID Illinois: State reports 6,257 new cases, 4 deaths

Growing confusion as the Biden administration prepares to roll out newly formulated boosters that target the highly-contagious BA.5 variant.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 6,257 new COVID cases and four new deaths Friday.

There have been at least 3,594,415 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,416 related deaths.

As of Thursday night, 1,413 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 140 patients were in the ICU, and 51 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Health officials say 16% of ICU beds are available.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 34.5.

A total of 23,052,786 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Friday, and 65.37% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 9,626.

