COVID-19 and mental health: 1 year into COVID pandemic, considering therapy can help people cope, expert says

WINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- This month marks one year since Illinois and the rest of the country shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.Life changed dramatically: Restaurants closed, parades were canceled and gatherings of any kind were discouraged.And while strides are being made at "getting back to normal," it will be a bit until all activities are back, and that can be hard to process.Mia Rusev, a case therapist at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, joined ABC 7 Chicago Wednesday morning to talk about how to best continue to cope with the pandemic.She said patients should seek help from a therapist when how they're feeling greatly affects what they are able to do in their daily lives.