Society

Crowds gather at Florida parties to spread COVID-19, sheriff says

KISSIMMEE, Florida -- Deputies in Osceola County have been busy breaking up so-called COVID-19 parties, and hundreds were captured on video.

Sheriff Russ Gibson told WFTV-TV attendees are either planning to catch the virus or they don't care if they do.

"We're going to have extra patrols out there, especially when we know these parties are going on tonight, tomorrow night," Gibson said. "Generally speaking, they're on the weekends."

Video from a sheriff's helicopter showed people dancing and socializing in the middle of residential streets in the Kissimmee area. Vacation properties are being rented for the parties, the sheriff said.

RELATED: 30-year-old dies after Texas 'COVID party,' thought coronavirus was a hoax

Despite the close-contact, Gibson said his office doesn't have much power to stop what's happening.

"These are recommendations by the CDC and that's what we're going by, but they're not violating the law," Gibson told WFTV. "There is no law."

Gibson said extra patrols were planned as noise complaints have increased.

SEE ALSO: Students throw COVID-19 parties to bet on who will catch virus first
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridafloridasocial distancingcoronaviruspartysheriffu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago officials, activists condemn CPD response to Columbus statue protest
36 shot, 6 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Heat index expected to reach 105 degrees, Cook County to open cooling centers
Mag Mile department store looted: police
Family of WWII veteran receives service medals
Doctors put pregnant woman with COVID in coma before giving birth
High ranking IL politician focus of bribery scandal; BGA analyzes
Show More
I-57 shooting near Posen leaves 2 hurt
Madigan implicated in federal bribery charge
Officer accidentally shot, killed by training officer during traffic stop
Pritzker calls for Madigan's resignation if ComEd corruption ties confirmed
Suburban Cook County issues emergency travel guidance
More TOP STORIES News