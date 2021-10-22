Health & Fitness

Frankfort father of 5 returns home after months-long COVID-19 battle to see son's last football game

George Fushi was in a coma for 30 days at Silver Cross Hospital
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Frankfort father of 5 returns home after months-long COVID-19 battle

FRANKFORT, Ill. (WLS) -- A southwest suburban Frankfort father who was placed in a medically-induced coma while battling COVID-19 was released Friday from the rehab facility where he spent months recovering.

Not only is he back home, George Fushi made it out just in time to watch his son play in Lincoln Way East's final football game of the season.

It's a homecoming his doctors predicted he might never have. When Fushi first went into the hospital to be treated for COVID-19, doctors sedated him, putting him into a coma for 30 days that they worried he might never recover from. But here he is.

"It was non-stop nightmares you wouldn't wish on your worst enemy," Fushi said. "It was just 24/7, all nightmares."

It's been more than three months since Fushi has seen most of his family. Once he went into rehab, his goal was to be out in time to attend his oldest son's wedding next month. But he pushed even harder to get to see his youngest son's final football game of the season. His son Joe, No. 98, is captain of his team.

George and his wife Tracy have five kids and have been married 27 years. They also run their own business together.

"It's been crazy, you know, with a lot of kids involved. Not knowing was tough. Doctors kept telling us the worst case scenario," Tracy Fushi said.

George said it was overwhelming leaving the Shirley Ryan Ability Center at Silver Cross Hospital Friday morning. Without them, he said he wouldn't be here. He now has a new outlook on life.

"They saved my life. COVID was gonna kill me. If anything else went wrong, I wouldn't be sitting here today. I would have left my five kids," he said.

Fushi said his doctors told him he would likely be on a ventilator for the rest of his life, but he beat the odds. He's expected to make a full recovery, though he still has a long way to go.

The Fushi family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses as he continues to recover.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfrankfortrehabcoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News