How you can tell the differences between the flu, RSV & COVID-19 symptoms?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S. is facing a surge of respiratory viruses, mainly driven by COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Flu and RSV have appeared earlier than usual and have particularly affected children, leading to 78% of pediatric hospital beds being full, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
All three viruses have symptoms that are similar, which can make them difficult to tell apart. Doctor Robert Citronberg joined ABC 7 to discuss the differences between the flu, RSV and COVID-19 symptoms.