How you can tell the differences between the flu, RSV & COVID-19 symptoms?

Dr. Robert Citronberg with Advocate Aurora Health talks about COVID as well as the uptick in flu and RSV.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S. is facing a surge of respiratory viruses, mainly driven by COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Flu and RSV have appeared earlier than usual and have particularly affected children, leading to 78% of pediatric hospital beds being full, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

All three viruses have symptoms that are similar, which can make them difficult to tell apart. Doctor Robert Citronberg joined ABC 7 to discuss the differences between the flu, RSV and COVID-19 symptoms.