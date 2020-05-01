Patients concerned about delayed COVID-19 test results at Roseland Hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some patients have said COVID-19 test results from Roseland Community Hospital have taken weeks to get back.
A woman in Chatham said she waited on her test results for nearly a month and when she couldn't get the hospital the hospital to tell her if she was positive or negative, she called the I-Team to get answers.
Ronda Rocquemore, her husband and their daughter decided to get tested for COVID-19 as a family. Their daughter works at the Target on Clark and Roosevelt in Chicago.
Rocquemore said a co-worker recently tested positive for the virus.. She said the nearest testing site was at Roseland Community Hospital.
"And we went April 7 and as of today we have not received a call, no one has reached out to us in regards to our test results," she said.
When the family was tested, she said they were handed a piece of paper saying, "for nasal swabs...results would be available in 7-10 days...For blood tests...results will be available in half the time."
Rocquemore said she and her family received blood tests, but nearly a month later had not received word from the hospital.
"This is crazy," she said. "I tried calling the hospital and I can't get through to anybody. For this to happen to us, what are we supposed to do?"
The ABC7 I-Team reached out to Roseland Community Hospital and a spokesperson responded saying in part, "There is no COVID-19 playbook we are literally writing our own. Our primary focus is the patient. In the beginning of this testing process we were utilizing an outside commercial lab and the results were delayed by weeks so we created our own testing process. Since then we have worked tireless day and night to get all our patients their results in a timely basis...We've performed almost 10,000 tests and we have saved lives."
After the ABC7 I-Team reached out to the hospital, the family said they received a call that same day and they learned their test results were negative.
They said they hope other patients receive their results in a timely manner moving forward.
