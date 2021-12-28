Chicago Public Schools COVID testing kits need to be submitted Tuesday, district says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools is asking parents of students to submit their COVID tests Tuesday so that they can be processed before class returns next week.
Earlier this month, CPS says it handed out more than 150,000 free at-home COVID-19 tests to students at more than 300 schools in communities hardest hit by the pandemic, including Park Manor Elementary School on the South Side.
But the Chicago Teachers Union says the effort is shortsighted because they say many of the schools where cps promised to provide take home COVID tests were already on quarantine when those kits were supposed to be handed out.
Members of CTU say they plan to give tests to families and help them with the process.
The tests can be dropped off at FedEx drop boxes and six Chicago Public Library locations between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Despite rising COVID cases, in-person learning when classes resume January 3.
Families that do not get take-home tests are encouraged to test students over winter break, with opportunities available at cps.edu/youthcovidtesting.
