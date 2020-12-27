Our Chicago: Employment and investment outlook for 2021

Our Chicago: The Employment & Investment Outlook for 2021 Part 1

Our Chicago: The Employment & Investment Outlook for 2021 Part 2

CHICAGO (WLS) -- 2020 has been the year of the pandemic with stay-at-home orders, an economic downturn and for many people here in Chicago and across the country --job losses.Will a new year and a COVID-19 vaccine help turn things around? We start our conversation this morning with Vina Dang, Lead Human Capital Consultant with CareerBuilder.Then in our second half, we speak with John Rogers, Chairman, Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer with Ariel Investments about what 2020 has been like for the average investor and what's ahead for 2021.