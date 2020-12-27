Our Chicago: Employment and investment outlook for 2021

Our Chicago: The Employment & Investment Outlook for 2021 Part 1
Will a new year and a COVID-19 vaccine help turn things around? We start our conversation this morning with Vina Dang, Lead Human Capital Consultant with CareerBuilder.
Our Chicago: The Employment & Investment Outlook for 2021 Part 2
Then in our second half, we speak with John Rogers, Chairman, Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer with Ariel Investments about what 2020 has been like for the average investor and what's ahead for 2021.