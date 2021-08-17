Chicago pharmacist indicted on charges of selling fake vaccine cards

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A licensed pharmacist in Chicago was arrested for allegedly selling vaccine cards, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

According to court documents, Tang-Tang Zhao sold 125 authentic CDC vaccination cards to 11 different buyers for approximately $10 apiece, prosecutors said.

He's facing 12 counts of theft of government property.

"We take seriously, and will vigorously investigate, any criminal offense that contributes to the distrust around vaccines and vaccination status," said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department's Criminal Division. "The Department of Justice and its law enforcement partners are committed to protecting the American people from these offenses during this national emergency."

"Knowingly selling COVID vaccination cards to unvaccinated individuals puts millions of Americans at risk of serious injury or death," said Special Agent in Charge Emmerson Buie Jr. of the FBI's Chicago Field Office. "To put such a small price on the safety of our nation is not only an insult to those who are doing their part in the fight to stop COVID-19, but a federal crime with serious consequences."

If he is convicted, Zhao faces 10 years in prison for each count.

