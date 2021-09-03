COVID-19 vaccine

CTA issues COVID vaccine mandate for all employees

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All CTA employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the transit authority announced Friday.

Employees have until October 25, 2021 to complete a full vaccination protocol, whether it's the two dose Moderna and Pfizer protocol or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

RELATED: Mayor Lori Lightfoot defends Chicago vaccine mandate for city workers

"From the onset of the pandemic, the CTA has been an essential service provider for the City of Chicago, and our number one priority has been and always will be the health and dwell-being of our employees and customers," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. "In order for us to continue safely serving the Chicago area, it is now time for the remainder of our workforce to join the nearly 200 million Americans who are fully-vaccinated to help fight off these variants and protect our loved ones and others who cannot be vaccinated."

Employees are required to show proof of vaccination through an internal employee portal used for managing person and administrative information. CTA said the information will be confidential and secure.

Employees who do not provide proof of vaccination by the deadline will face disciplinary action, CTA said.

The City of Chicago recently announced that all city employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 15 or they face termination.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagolooppublic transportationcoronavirus chicagocovid 19 vaccinecta
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
IL reports 30,319 new COVID cases, 178 deaths over past week
Do not use ivermectin for COVID, doctors and pharmacists warn
IL reports 4,224 COVID cases, 51 deaths
CTU continues call for more COVID-19 safety protocols
TOP STORIES
IL reports 30,319 new COVID cases, 178 deaths over past week
Chase Bank employee stabbed in River North branch dies
Chicago man arrested in connection to fatal road rage shooting
'Bridge from absolute poverty': Federal unemployment benefits to end
Labor Day travel warnings amid COVID, natural disasters
Baby whisperer: Horse fascinated by pregnant owner's baby bump
Chicago Cubs' David Ross, Jed Hoyer test positive for COVID
Show More
Video captures driver going wrong way on I-55 in Burr Ridge
ISIS soldier pleads guilty in murder of journalist from Evanston
Admire Chicago's tallest buildings for National Skyscraper Day
5 shot, 1 fatally, in separate Old Town shootings
CPD lieutenant allegedly shoved flashlight into suspect's backside
More TOP STORIES News