CTA issues COVID vaccine mandate for all employees

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All CTA employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the transit authority announced Friday.Employees have until October 25, 2021 to complete a full vaccination protocol, whether it's the two dose Moderna and Pfizer protocol or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine."From the onset of the pandemic, the CTA has been an essential service provider for the City of Chicago, and our number one priority has been and always will be the health and dwell-being of our employees and customers," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. "In order for us to continue safely serving the Chicago area, it is now time for the remainder of our workforce to join the nearly 200 million Americans who are fully-vaccinated to help fight off these variants and protect our loved ones and others who cannot be vaccinated."Employees are required to show proof of vaccination through an internal employee portal used for managing person and administrative information. CTA said the information will be confidential and secure.Employees who do not provide proof of vaccination by the deadline will face disciplinary action, CTA said.The City of Chicago recently announced that all city employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 15 or they face termination.