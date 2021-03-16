Chicago police ask for public's help finding suspects after off-duty CPD officer ambushed, shot in Calumet Heights

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10420098" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police Superintendent David Brown speaks after an off-duty police officer was shot in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

If you have any information about this shooting of an off-duty Chicago Police officer, please contact @Area2Detectives at (312) 747-8271.



You can also anonymously send tips to police by going to https://t.co/tiYRTLc0eV. https://t.co/U6JRzduuT2 pic.twitter.com/HGe83xGOgO — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) March 16, 2021

This has already been a difficult week for the men and women of CPD. As I stated earlier, there must be real consequences for violent offenders who choose to engage in gun violence not just against our officers, but all residents of our city. — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) March 15, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help in the search for at least two gunmen who ambushed an off-duty officer and shot him in the abdomen as he sat in his Jeep in the city's Calumet Heights neighborhood Monday.The officer was stopped at a traffic light in the 8900-block of South Stony Island Avenue while off-duty in his personal vehicle at about 12:21 p.m. when the suspects pulled up behind and alongside the vehicle and fired shots inside, wounding the officer in the lower torso, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said.Shotspotter alerted tactical teams who responded to the scene and transported the officer to the University of Chicago Medical Center.Doctors said the 32-year-old officer underwent surgery Monday afternoon and remains in fair condition."He remained stable throughout the entire case, and he's currently doing well," said Dr. Susan Rowell, a trauma surgeon at University of Chicago Medical Center.Brown said thanks to the quick actions of three female officers, he was able to get help quickly."Without their intervention and quick thinking to get him transported as quickly as possible, they got him into surgery and likely saved his life," Brown said."We heard some rumors about a carjacking. We don't know at this point," Supt. David Brown said. "Circumstances suggest several different narratives of what this might be, could be a misidentification, and it could be road rage, could be carjacking. We just don't know, it's too early to tell given the circumstances."While the motive is unclear, CPD asked for the public's help in finding information Monday night.There are several businesses in the area that may have captured the incident on surveillance video. Police said they are also looking to see if anything was captured on city security pod cameras."Unfortunately this event reminds us of the dangers that our officers face every single day, whether on or off duty," Mayor Lightfoot said.The wounded officer has been with the department for four years and works out of the 4th District. Brown described him as hard-working and well-liked by his colleagues."It's been an outpouring of offers," Brown said. "We really had to, really put the stop sign up because obviously people kept coming, kept coming."This officer is the second Chicago police officer to be shot and wounded within 24 hours.On Sunday, a Chicago police sergeant suffered a graze wound after he was shot at in the parking lot of the Gresham police station.The sergeant suffered a graze wound and was taken to Christ Medical Center in good condition for treatment, according to officials. The sergeant was released from the hospital later Sunday evening.No suspects are in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.