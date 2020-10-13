Chicago police squad car lands on Kennedy Expressway after crashing through guardrail; OB lanes blocked at Foster

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police squad car crashed through a guardrail and landed on the outbound Kennedy Expressway on the North Side Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.The crash occurred at Foster Avenue at about 4:39 a.m. and the squad car landed on a grassy area just off the expressway, police said. The condition of the officer driving the squad car is not immediately known.All outbound lanes are closed to traffic at Foster Avenue. IDOT said they have power lines down across all lanes of traffic.Diagonal streets such as Milwaukee, Elston, Northwest Highway and Higgins can all be used as alternates while the outbound Kennedy is closed.