Group crashes SUV into business, takes ATM in Logan Square, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group stole an ATM and left damage at a business on the city's Northwest Side on Tuesday, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened around 5:01 a.m. in the 1800-block of North Western Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Police said a group crashed a dark colored SUV into a business and took an ATM that was inside.

Some of the offenders fled in the crashed SUV, others drove off in dark colored sedan that was waiting nearby. It's unknown in what direction they drove off to.

No one is in custody. CPD Area Five detectives are investigating.

