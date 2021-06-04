Chicago Police Supt. David Brown to announce community policing plan

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Supt. Brown discusses Memorial Day weekend violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown will speak Friday to provide an update to the department's Community Policing Strategic Plan.

Superintendent Brown will also outline an expansion of CPD's Civil Rights Unit. The unit is primarily responsible for investigating reports of hate crimes.

Calls for change in how CPD officers are identified in paperwork after police shootings

Last week, CPD announced a new foot chase policy. Under the new interim policy, a foot pursuit is only considered appropriate if there is probably cause for an arrest, or if an individual has committed, is committing or is about to commit a crime or endanger the public, Brown said. Foot pursuits are prohibited for minor traffic offenses; the offense in question must be a Class A Misdemeanor or higher.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Semi-truck carrying fireworks crashes, catches fire on I-294 in Berkeley
Girl, 15, shot on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park
Should CPD officers be listed as victims in police shooting paperwork?
Guns N' Roses, Lady Gaga Chicago shows postponed this summer
Naperville police to announce break in girl's 1972 murder, assault
Chicago moving to Phase 5 with rest of IL, mayor says
Chicago mother confronted for wearing mask, told 'go back to Asia'
Show More
Alderman blames Chicago 'gang culture' after girl shot in head
Gov. Pritzker hints he may not run for 2nd term
Woman killed, 2 children hurt in East Garfield Park hit-and-run crash
Experts say kids should get COVID vaccine when they can
Chicago Weather: Sunny, hot Friday
More TOP STORIES News