Chicago shooting: 3 men found shot in West Elsdon backyard, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were found shot in a backyard on the city's Southwest Side on Saturday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the West Elsdon neighborhood's 3700-block of West 56th Street at about 11 p.m.

Two men, 18 and 19 years old, suffered gunshot wounds to their abdomens and were transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Police said another man, 23 years old, was shot in his buttocks, thigh and leg. He was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

A witness told officers that someone got into an argument with one of the victims before opening fire and fleeing the scene through an alley.

No one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

