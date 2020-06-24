Board votes to keep $33M CPS contract with Chicago police; Chicago Teachers Union holds protest march, rally

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6264796" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Chicago Teachers Union marches downtown as the Chicago Board of Education considers removing police officers from CPS schools.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Public Schools board voted 4-3 Wednesday to keep a $33 million contract with the Chicago Police Department.Chicago Board of Education President Miguel del Valle cast the deciding vote.Several hundred people marched and rallied in the Loop Wednesday afternoon in a demonstration organized by the Chicago Teachers Union.Demonstrators called for the $33 million contract that pays for Chicago police resource officers in CPS high schools across the city to be canceled as the school board met virtually."We should not be arguing about a $33 million contract for cops," said CTU Vice President Stacey Davis Gates. "What we should doing very clearly in this moment is shifting that $33 million contract into services that allow our school communities to be safe in the middle of a global pandemic."In January 2019, 16-year-old Dnigma Howard was involved in a disturbing altercation with police at Marshall High School after a classroom confrontation with staff over a cell phone.Her father, Laurentio Howard, said she is still traumatized. He joined those rallying for police to be removed from schools."I'm here because my daughter was brutally attacked by two Chicago Police Officers January 29, 2019," Howard said. "She was drug down a flight of stairs, she was Tazed three times."The demonstrators marched past CPS headquarters where the Board of Education was conducting its monthly meeting virtually with the future of the contract at stake."Reforming our SRO program is not enough, that police do not belong in our schools, that this is a systemic issue, that it's a civil rights issue," school board member Elizabeth Todd Breland said."I wish we had a environment here in Austin where we didn't need school resourcesofficers in the Austin community," said school board member Dwayne Truss. "But let's let the school councils make that decision and let's keep this conversation moving."Mayor Lightfoot has said she believes the decision about police in schools should remain with the local school councils, and last year, all that had resource officers voted to keep them."It's wrong that they spent $33 million on police in schools," said CPS nurse Dennis Kosuth. "What we need in our schools are more counselors, more case managers. They need more social workers. They need the people who can provide students with help."CPS parent Dexter Leggin, who will speak at the board meeting, says he respectfully disagrees with the mayor."They're not there for safety," Leggin said. "They're there to intimidate children to intimidate young black and brown children to stay in line and that's not what it's about. They're kids. They're still kids. They're gonna ditch class. They're gonna say something smart. They're gonna do things like that but why should they go to jail for that?"The school board was also expected to get a COVID-19 update while a final draft of the district's return to school guidelines are still being worked out.There have been indications that CPS would require staff and students to wear masks and submit to daily temperature checks and part of the CTU's march Wednesday will also call for adequate school cleanings and proper protections for students and staff."I think the most obvious things that we need, warm running water in every school, soap and sanitizer all of which was unavailable in every school before schools were shut down in March," said CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates.And teachers say that still won't be enough, saying class sizes will also need to be reduced.